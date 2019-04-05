A body was found in a ‘clandestine’ grave in a Kentucky yard. Few answers revealed.

File photo

Kentucky State Police on Thursday opened a death investigation after discovering a body in a clandestine grave in the yard of a home in the Wayland area of Floyd County.

After receiving information about the body, troopers and detectives obtained a search warrant, police said. Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, a body was discovered buried in the back yard not far from the home, a news release said.

The body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and positive identification.

Kentucky State Police staff said more information could be released later Friday.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal





