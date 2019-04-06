E. coli outbreak spreads. Other states have cases after illnesses reported in Kentucky

Here’s what you need to know about E. coli An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for.

The federal government is investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting more than 70 people in Kentucky and four other states.

The outbreak was first reported in late March in Kentucky where Fayette County was among the hardest hit counties. Six people had been hospitalized out of the 20 cases reported March 29. Since then, the numbers of cases and states affected have grown.

The Courier Journal reported the Kentucky case count was up to 46. The number hospitalized had not grown.

News outlets say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tennessee has 21 cases. Other affected states include Ohio, Virginia and Georgia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Officials don’t know whether a particular food item, grocery or restaurant is the source of the infections. In late March, the state health department said the cases identified are “typically young (teenagers and children), often with histories of extensive fast food exposure.”

The Kentucky health department says people usually become sick two to five days after eating contaminated food.

E. Coli is a bacteria found in the environment and in contaminated or improperly cooked foods; it can cause severe abdominal and stomach cramps, diarrhea, respiratory illness or pneumonia, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It can also be transmitted through water.

This particular strain, E. Coli 0103, can damage kidneys, according to the CDC.