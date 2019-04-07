State

Investigation underway after man killed in Scott County shooting

An investigation is underway in Scott County after a fatal shooting, according to news reports.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Long Lick Road Sunday morning for a report of a shooting, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. A man in his 40s was killed in the shooting, which occurred after an argument in the home, according to the news station.

Investigators told WKYT that the victim is believed to have been shot by a family member. There were two adults and five children in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the news station. The children are in the care of the Cabinet of Family Services.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

