These Kentucky students raised hundreds of trout. On Tuesday, an ‘emotional’ release.

Eastern Kentucky students release hundreds of trout they raised in class Students at Paintsville High School raised hundreds of trout and released them into the tail water of Paintsville Lake.

It took about five months for students at Paintsville High School to raise hundreds of rainbow trout from eggs to finger-length fish, but just a couple seconds to release them.

On Tuesday, a group of about 30 seniors took 300 of their fish and let them go in the tailwater of Paintsville Lake, culminating a months-long ecology project that taught them every step of raising and releasing trout.

The project focused on how an invasive plant species called hydrilla affects the way trout behave when the fish hatch from eggs. It also taught the students about water quality, and the mechanics of filtration and pumping systems.

Shortly after the release, though, senior Logan Sluss said it was more than that.

“I think it’s more emotional because it’s our senior year, and when those fish go it just shows that we’re closer and closer to graduating high school,” Sluss said. “The future is coming at us like a freight train, and we don’t know what it holds.”

Ecology teacher Hans Doderer has led the project for four years. Including the trout released this year, he and his students have raised and released about 1,400 fish in Eastern Kentucky.

Doderer said he thinks Paintsville High School is the first in the state to successfully raise and release all three trout species found in Kentucky streams: brown, brook and rainbow.

The project aims to provide practical lessons on fish biology and habitat, but Doderer said he has other ambitions. He hopes the class could someday help students land environmental jobs, whether as ecologists or environmental experts for coal companies.

“There’s all kinds of professions in the area of environmental science, and too many times kids see these upper-level science classes and think, ‘Oh, I don’t need to take that, I’m not going to be a doctor,’” Doderer said. “This class, they can identify with it just a bit more.”

Paintsville High School ecology teacher Hans Doderer speaks to students before releasing trout as part of a school project. Will Wright wwright@herald-leader.com

One of those students is Jacob Triplett, a senior who plans to attend University of the Cumberlands in the fall. He thinks he may study marine biology.

Triplett and other students worked with the fish every day in the classroom — they checked pH and nitrate levels, fed the fish and, in the early stages, removed unfertilized eggs from the tank.

They found that hydrilla, a perennial herb that grows underwater, caused recently-hatched trout to swim up from the bottom of the tank days earlier than the trout born into tanks without hydrilla.

“We were able to witness that and theorize for ourselves, and come up with our own hypotheses, which was pretty interesting,” Triplett said.

The project, funded through an Appalachian Renaissance Initiative grant with the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative, could help maintain a trout population in that water system for years, Doderer said.

Rainbow trout are a non-native species to Kentucky, but officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources stock the fish in streams and lakes throughout the state. Trout are not known to damage native ecosystems.

Many of the fish will not make it that long, though.

Paintsville High School senior Ariella Doderer takes a water sample before releasing trout as part of a school ecology project. Will Wright wwright@herald-leader.com

In a morning briefing with the students near the stream, Doderer said many of the fish will be eaten by larger, predatory fish, such as bass.





The tailwater of Paintsville Lake eventually leads into Levisa Fork, a tributary of the Big Sandy River, which flows north into the Ohio River.

Trout can spend months in just one pool of deep stream water, but Doderer said some of the fish may end up miles downstream, as far as the Big Sandy.

Before they released the trout, some students also picked up trash along the banks of the stream, and took water quality samples to ensure the trout could survive. Senior Ariella Doderer, who is Hans Doderer’s daughter, tested the dissolved oxygen levels in the water, for example.

In the classroom, it was Ariella Doderer’s responsibility to feed the trout, she said.





“It was sad, because you raised them when they were little, and you didn’t name them but you would always come in and feed them,” Ariella Doderer said. “It’s easier to learn stuff when you do it hands on.”

Paintsville High School senior Dylan Lackey surveys a stream before releasing trout as part of a school ecology project. Will Wright wwright@herald-leader.com