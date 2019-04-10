Kentucky distillery owner faces new charge in college admissions scandal

This combination photo shows actress Lori Loughlin at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2018, left, and actress Felicity Huffman at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. Loughlin and Huffman are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. (AP Photo) AP

Marci Palatella, the Kentucky distillery owner indicted in a nationwide college admissions scandal, is now facing a new money laundering charge and a greater likelihood of prison time after failing to enter a plea deal, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Palatella, from Hillsborough, California, is CEO of a liquor distribution company that owns Preservation Distillery in Bardstown. She was among 16 parents charged in a second superseding indictment Tuesday in connection with the admissions scandal.

The parents used bribes to help their children “cheat on college entrance exams and to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities as purported athletic recruits,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston announced.

A superseding indictment means the original indictment was amended or updated.

While 13 parents agreed to plead guilty Monday to charges in the original indictment, Palatella and others have not entered plea deals with prosecutors and could now see longer prison sentences.

The addition of a money laundering charge means any defendant hoping to be “within striking distance” of a nonprison sentence will probably be disappointed, James Cohen, a Fordham University law professor, told USA Today.

“The money-laundering charge makes it a more serious offense for anyone who is convicted of it – and that includes guilty pleas,” Cohen said. “The guidelines on money laundering are tougher than just plain fraud.”

Palatella, 63, was among the nearly 50 people — including parents, coaches and administrators — charged March 12 within what authorities say is the nation’s largest-ever college admissions bribery case prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

As part of the original indictment, Palatella and other defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

That initial charge provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, plus hefty fines.

The new charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering also provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and even heftier fines.

“If you think you’re gonna get down to a guideline range where you’re likely to get probation, forget it,” Cohen said. “Or (prosecutors) may say, ‘This is as close as you’re gonna get. You might get probation but we’re not going any lower. In fact, the offers are only going to get worse.’ “

Palatella made an initial appearance in Boston on March 29 and was allowed to remain free on an unsecured $1 million bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Palatella allegedly paid $575,000 to a man described as the mastermind behind the admissions scandal, William “Rick” Singer, who helped her son cheat on a college entrance exam and get admitted to the University of Southern California.

Singer, of Newport Beach, California, is owner of the Edge College & Career Network, a for-profit college counseling and preparation firm.

Singer also ran the Key Worldwide Foundation, which prosecutors said acted as a charity but was used to accept payments from parents.

Patella is accused of mailing USC’s senior associate athletic director a $100,000 check so her son could get designated as a football recruit and in turn have a better shot at getting admitted to the school.

Palatella hasn’t spoken publicly about the charges, and her lawyers from the international firm of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom have not responded to requests for comment.

Palatella’s husband, Lou Palatella, is a former player for the San Francisco 49ers. He is not charged in the case. Their son also was not charged or named in court documents.

Under the usual procedures, the next step for Palatella and the other parents included in the new indictment will be to appear at an arraignment where they will choose to plead guilty or not guilty.

Then a trial date would be set by the court.

But even before they are arraigned, the parents could still agree to plead guilty under a plea agreement worked out with a prosecutor

“This absolutely places pressure on the defendants who have not pleaded,” Adam Citron, a former state prosecutor-turned-defense attorney in New York, told USA Today. “They now see that the window to agree to the plea deal is fast closing ... with the risk of a withdrawn plea offer. Presumably any plea deal post-indictment will not be as favorable.”

Cohen noted the updated indictment also includes forfeiture allegations, which means prosecutors plan to seize the bribe money allegedly funneled through Singer.

“They’ve easily included within that goal punishment by depriving them of any financial reward from this enterprise and they’ve now taken steps to make sure that happens,” Cohen said. “I think the money-laundering forfeiture allegation is the strongest” way to recoup the money.

Duncan Levin, managing partner at the law firm Tucker Levin, and a former federal and state prosecutor and expert in money laundering and fraud law, told USA Today he believes Palatella and the 15 other parents “have already made up their minds to go to trial.”

Meanwhile, the 13 parents and one university athletic coach who agreed to plead guilty on Monday, including actress Felicity Huffmann, could be rewarded with more lenient sentences.

According to a copy of the proposed plea agreement with Huffman posted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of prison time “at the low end” of the federal sentencing guidelines range, meaning months instead of a maximum of 20 years.

Prosecutors also recommended a fine of $20,000, a year of supervised release, and restitution in an amount to be determined by the sentencing judge.

The vast admissions scandal, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by federal authorities, has already resulted in fallout at universities.

A Stanford University student linked to the scandal has been kicked out of the school.

And USC has announced a “case by case review” of current students who may be associated with the admissions scam.

USC noted it has already determined which applicants seeking entry for the fall 2019 semester are connected to the scheme. They will be denied admission, the university said.

The current status of Palatella’s son enrollment at USC is unclear.

