Funeral arrangements announced for pregnant woman killed in Anderson County shooting

Lauryn Thomas Kinne Gash Memorial Chapel

Funeral arrangements have been released for a pregnant woman who was killed Tuesday during a suspected home invasion in Anderson County.

Lauryn Thomas Kinne, 22, of Lawrenceburg died at Frankfort Regional Medical Center after being shot Tuesday morning.

Funeral services for Kinne are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Ninevah Christian Church, according to an obituary for Kinne. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. before the funeral. Arrangements are being handled by Gash Memorial Chapel.

Two men have been charged in connection with the suspected home invasion at a home on Saffell Street in Lawrenceburg. Derrick J. Morris, 33, of Frankfort is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the case, and Johnathan T. Harley, 20, of Lawrenceburg is charged with first-degree robbery, according to Kentucky State Police.

Another man who was shot in the home Tuesday morning was treated for injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

The family suggests that memorial contributions for Kinne be made to the Anderson Humane Society at P.O. Box 494, Lawrenceburg, Ky. 40342.