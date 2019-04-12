She wore red boots. Kentucky police try to identify shooting victim found on trail.

Investigators suspect foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found by an ATV rider in Perry County on a trail.

The female had been shot, according to Kentucky State Police. An autopsy is planned at the state medical examiner’s office Friday.





No identifying information was found at the scene, which was near Louis Cemetery Road. Police are hoping someone may have information about the woman.

The remains are that of a white female, about 130 pounds and 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She is believed to be between 25 and 32 years old.

She was wearing a gray jacket and gray leggings with a multicolored shirt and red boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6070. Information also can be shared on any of the state police social media sites or on the web page at kentuckystatepolice.org.