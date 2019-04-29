Missing toddler in need of life-saving medical treatment may be heading to Kentucky

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A Florida sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in finding a missing 3-year-old who may be heading to Kentucky.

The toddler, Joshua McAdams, was scheduled to have a necessary medical procedure on April 22, but his parents did not bring him to the hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“The parents have further refused to follow up with the life saving medical care the child needs,” the sheriff’s office said in a release Monday.

There are criminal child neglect charges pending against the parents, 22-year-old Taylor Bland-Ball and 27-year-old Joshua McAdams, according to the sheriff’s office. They were last seen driving a silver 2016 Mazda CX-5 with Florida tag DERX82. It’s possible they are in the Interstate 75 or Interstate 95 corridor.

Anyone who encounters the boy’s parents is urged to use caution, as the boy’s father may be armed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information related to the family’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.