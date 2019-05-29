State
Reports: One person dead after roof collapse in downtown Prestonsburg
Heavy winds cause storm damage in Prestonsburg
One person has died from injuries caused by a roof collapse in Floyd County after strong storms moved through the area, according to news reports.
The roof of a building in downtown Prestonsburg was blown off, damaging vehicles on the street, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The roof landed on top of cars that were on the street, according to WYMT. The deputy coroner confirmed to WYMT that one person was killed, but the person’s identity was not immediately released.
The collapse happened in the area of Arnold Avenue and Court Street, according to LEX18.
A Herald-Leader reporter is heading to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments