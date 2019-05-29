Reports: One person dead after roof collapse in downtown Prestonsburg

Heavy winds cause storm damage in Prestonsburg Video of damage caused by heavy winds and storm forces on May 29, 2019 in Prestonsburg, Ky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video of damage caused by heavy winds and storm forces on May 29, 2019 in Prestonsburg, Ky.

One person has died from injuries caused by a roof collapse in Floyd County after strong storms moved through the area, according to news reports.

The roof of a building in downtown Prestonsburg was blown off, damaging vehicles on the street, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The roof landed on top of cars that were on the street, according to WYMT. The deputy coroner confirmed to WYMT that one person was killed, but the person’s identity was not immediately released.

The collapse happened in the area of Arnold Avenue and Court Street, according to LEX18.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Herald-Leader reporter is heading to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.