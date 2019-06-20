State police release name of man killed, trooper injured in Perry County shooting

Kentucky State Police have released the names of a man who was killed and a trooper who was injured in a Perry County shooting.

Zendall Noble, 58, of Bonnyman was killed on June 11 in an exchange of gunfire with state police and sheriff’s deputies at his house on Hull School Road, according to state police. State police Trooper Brad Martin was shot in the leg.

Investigators were initially called to a house on Hull School Road to execute a search warrant, according to state police. When they arrived, they saw “suspected drug activity” by five people outside a neighboring home.

The five people went inside the house, and officers heard a loud sound that was thought to be a gunshot, according to state police. After a short negotiation, three of the five people came outside the house and were detained by police.

Without any further communication, the officers “shifted their attention to the original home to execute the search warrant,” according to state police. After an extended period of time, the two people who’d stayed inside the other house ran outside and one of them had a gun, state police said.

Police told the man, later identified as Noble, to drop the gun but he did not comply and gunfire was exchanged, according to state police. Noble was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin, Trooper Ronnie Long and Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Day were placed on administrative leave after the shooting, according to state police. It is standard procedure for officers involved in fatal shootings to be put on administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation.