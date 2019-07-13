8-year-old boy killed on roadside, Kentucky police charge driver with hit-and-run

Distracted driving PSA: ‘Famous Last Words’ In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

An 8-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday morning while checking his roadside mailbox in Breckinridge County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The boy was standing on the side of the road on the 12000 block of Ky 259 when he was struck by a 2009 Pontiac Torrent traveling north, police said in a news release. The Breckinridge County Coroner’s Office declared the boy dead at the scene. Police did not release his name Saturday afternoon.

The Torrent drove away but was stopped near the Breckinridge/Grayson county line a short time later by state Trooper Brandon Brooks on his way to the scene, police said. Police identified the driver as Bradley DeWayne Mattingly, 35, of Leitchfield.

Mattingly was held Saturday afternoon in the Breckinridge County Detention Center on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless homicide.