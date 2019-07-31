O. Leonard Press, whose vision became educational network KET, dies at age 97

KET celebrates 50 years A clip from "The KET Story" of 1979 gubernatorial debate between Louie Nunn and John Y. Brown Jr. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A clip from "The KET Story" of 1979 gubernatorial debate between Louie Nunn and John Y. Brown Jr.

O. Leonard Press, who transformed his vision of a statewide educational television network into the nationally respected Kentucky Educational Television, died Wednesday night at Lexington’s Central Baptist Hospital after a short illness. He was 97.

Press’ longtime friend, Kentucky veteran journalist Al Smith, confirmed the death.

Smith said Press “did more for education in Kentucky than many of the state’s university presidents.”

A native of Lowell, Massachusetts, Press was raised during the Great Depression and was a veteran of World War II.

Before the war, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting but his passion was writing.

When he returned to school from the war, Press pursued a Master’s degree in communications from Boston University College of Communications. Radio and television fascinated him.

So did the young woman, Lillian, whom he married while in graduate school.

After school, Boston University hired him to handle all radio and TV spots for the university. He gained national notoriety for producing college tele-courses on a local commercial station.

The young couple had their sights on New York City. But one of his resumes landed at the University of Kentucky, which had plans for a television station.

Press was intrigued by the idea and took the UK job.

Not long after his arrival in Kentucky, Press worked in conjunction with WHAS-TV in Louisville to produce a program on Christmas in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

On the project, Press met Alice Slone, who was the founder and director of the rural Lott’s Creek Community School in Cordia, which received no state funds.

The project sparked the idea of a statewide educational television network.

At Press’ urging, the Kentucky General Assembly in 1962 passed legislation creating the Kentucky Authority for Educational Television and named Press as its first executive director.

Press was involved in much of the fund raising for the new network. Paul Blazer, the founder of Ashland Oil and long-time education advocate, donated the money to secure 15 transmitter sites.

Based in Lexington, KET signed on the air for the first time on Sept. 26, 1968, broadcasting weekdays during school hours across the state.

One of his most publicized hires at KET was getting Russellville editor Al Smith to host a weekly Friday night public affairs show called “Comment on Kentucky.” It started airing in 1974 and featured working journalists in the state talking about the week’s news.

Smith said the show “resurrected his career.”

It will air this Friday night from the Fancy Farm political picnic in Graves County as KET’s longest running program.

Press retired in 1991. Upon his retirement, KET was viewed as a national model for educational, cultural, historical and public affairs programming.

Besides his wife, Press is survived by a son, Lowell Press of the state of Washington.

Smith said Press donated his body to the University of Kentucky Medical School.

A visitation and memorial service will be scheduled later, said Smith.

On KET’s 50th anniversary, Press said, “Don’t ever fear imagining. Don’t ever fear doing what you think is bigger than you should.

“Know that almost anything is possible … if you put your heart and soul into it. You don’t have to be smart. You have to be determined.”