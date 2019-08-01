‘Tornado of fire.’ Gas explosion victims had seconds to escape as homes burned around them

Drone video showing the destruction following a gas line explosion in Lincoln County Drone video showing the destruction following a gas line explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky. One person was killed in the blast and several others were injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone video showing the destruction following a gas line explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky. One person was killed in the blast and several others were injured.

Clothes melted on one woman’s back. Hot air took took another’s breath away.

Lincoln County residents caught at the center of Thursday’s gas pipeline explosion described harrowing escapes from burning mobile homes and grass. At least one vehicle was partially melting while a family fled. Others ran on foot.

Judy Gooch and her son’s family lost their homes and nearly lost their lives.

Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, Gooch was jolted from her bed by a “horrendous” roaring sound at her mobile home on the west side of Lincoln County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“When I looked outside it was like daylight,” said Gooch, a 64-year-old sign language interpreter. She saw flames 200 - to 300-feet high from the gas explosion that left one person dead and others injured and unaccounted for. “The mobile home floor started shaking and then the house started shaking.”

Gooch and her 16-year-old granddaughter Porshia Baxter escaped with only “the clothes on our back and a cat.” The double-wide trailer where she had lived for 20 years was lost. Her son also lost his nearby trailer.

“We just saw flames shooting up over the roof. The air was so hot it would take your breath,” said Gooch. She and her granddaughter escaped in their car.

“There was a lot of people running from the fire,” and to the road, she said.

Of the three trailers in a row next to the initial explosion, one took the brunt. The man and woman who lived there ran out the back door, Gooch said. The woman was burned.

Judy Gooch and her granddaughter Porshia Baxter.

Gooch said her son was working the third shift at Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown, but his wife was in their trailer that was about 100 feet closer to the explosion. Pictures shook on the walls that eventually burned down.

The heat was so intense that it melted the plastic all the way up one side of her car as Alisha Gooch fled.

Gooch said she and eight total family members displaced by the explosion fled to another son’s home.

“We’re all confused as to what we should do next,” said Gooch.

Jodie Coulter’s dog woke her up as the ground was shaking. Coulter was burned but survived. Her home and belongings did not.

A huge plume of fire quickly grew outside her home into a “tornado of fire.”

As she escaped on foot, she could feel the grass burning and felt heat behind her.

“I knew I couldn’t stop moving my legs,” Coulter said.

Her clothes started to melt to her back and the back of her arms were “melting,” she said.

Hours later, she was bandaged and still trying to process what still felt like a dream.

“Feels like it’s a bit of a dream, that I haven’t lost everything I’ve owned ever,” Coulter said.

Lou Dean at first took shelter in her living room from what she thought was a tornado, but a relative ran into the house and told her and her family to leave. The side of her home, which was about 100 feet from the blast, was melting when she left. She was unsure if her home survived. The neighborhood was close knit and residents would help each other move forward, she said.

“I felt the heat, oh, it was horrible,” said mobile home park resident Connie Crews who was awake when the night changed. “Only think I could think was to get in that car and get out of there.”

Crews said she has feared something would happen with the pipelines that run parallel under the community.

“”I about knew it was coming, just didn’t know when,” she said.