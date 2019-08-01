Deadly blast is not first explosion for this gas pipeline or for Kentucky.

Eyewitness video of fire caused by a gas explosion in Lincoln County Levi Benedict posted this video to Facebook following an August 1 gas explosion in Lincoln County with the caption: "This about blew the windows out of the house. The whole house shook. I walked outside and it singed the hairs off my arm." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Levi Benedict posted this video to Facebook following an August 1 gas explosion in Lincoln County with the caption: "This about blew the windows out of the house. The whole house shook. I walked outside and it singed the hairs off my arm."

The gas explosion that left one dead and several injured Thursday in Lincoln County was not the first explosion for the pipeline in Kentucky or in other states, according to documents and media reports.

On Jan. 21, Enbridge’s Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline exploded in Noble County, Ohio, causing the destruction of two homes and injuries to two people, according to multiple media reports. That’s the same Eastern National gas pipeline that runs through Lincoln County, according to a map of the natural gas line on Endbridge’s web site. That 8, 835-mile line stretches from Texas to New York state.

In 2016, an explosion at a Greensburg, Pa., Enbridge pipeline burned one person and prompted evacuation of the area about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh, Penn., according to media reports.

But the natural gas line has had problems in Kentucky too.

In 1987, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the explosion of a Texas Eastern Transmission Corp. natural gas pipeline in Garrard County prompted revisions in federal operating regulations for all pipeline companies.

That explosion on Feb. 21 ,1987, produced flames that could be seen 30 miles away.

The probable cause of the explosion was corrosion.

A federal investigation later showed the company had known for about five months that the line was badly corroded but failed to repair it. At the time, the company paid a $100,000 fine for violations related to the explosion, its third in Kentucky in 10 months. A federal review of the accident was conducted.

Michael Barnes, a spokesman for Enbridge, the parent company for Texas Eastern, said Thursday that Enbridge had only owned Texas Eastern since February 2017. He said he was unaware of the problems that occurred more than 30 years ago but would look into the history.

He said currently, all pipelines are inspected on a regular basis, and they are on a maintenance schedule.

Barnes said a control room monitors all pipelines and the pressure of every pipeline is checked.

“When the pressure goes down, it shows that something is amiss,” he said.

“Our first concern is for those impacted by this incident and ensuring the safety of the community. Our teams are coordinating with first responders to secure the site. We have isolated the affected line... we’ve cut to the pressure to it, and are working closely with emergency responders to manage the situation.,” Barnes said.

Federal pipeline safety officials are expected to be in Kentucky later Thursday said a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

“PHMSA has deployed an investigator to the incident site and is communicating with state and NTSB officials,” said Darius Kirkwood, a spokesperson for PHMSA.

According to the PHMSA web site, the cause of the January Ohio explosion still appears to be under investigation. There is no enforcement action against Enbridge on the federal web site. Kirkwood did not answer questions about the status of the Ohio investigation.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission, which oversees utilities in the state, has no jurisdiction over the pipeline because it travels through multiple states.