Unsealed lawsuit: Pharmaceutical company sold more than a quarter of opioids in Kentucky

Recently unsealed court documents detail accusations by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear that a pharmaceutical company over-sold their fentanyl-based products and contributed to the state’s opioid crisis.

In a lawsuit filed last October by Beshear’s office against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the company was accused of trying to sell powerful opioids for off-label uses in an effort to boost prescriptions and profits.

The previously redacted information in the lawsuit was obtained by the Kentucky attorney general’s office through a Drug Enforcement Administration database, according to news release. The DEA data was not released to the public until July, after a federal legal battle to have the data unsealed.

Representatives for Teva’s drug Fentora, a painkiller approved only for use in sudden pain in cancer patients, visited or called healthcare providers in Kentucky more than 3,000 times in six years, according to the unsealed complaint. Only 150 of the visits were to cancer doctors.

Another Teva drug, Actiq, is a “lollipop lozenge” that slowly dissolves in the mouth and tastes like candy, according to the lawsuit. Both Actiq and Fentora are extremely powerful opioids that take effect within 10 to 15 minutes, but do not last long, according to the lawsuit. The medications are meant for cancer patients who have a tolerance for opioid therapy, not patients with chronic pain.

Over a period of eight years, Teva is accused of selling nearly 28 percent of the grams of opioids sold in Kentucky, according to the lawsuit. The number was among several allegations that were redacted in the lawsuit’s originally-filed complaint in October.

“The actions by Teva directly contributed to the state’s addiction outbreak,” Beshear said in a news release Tuesday. “In asking that these documents be unsealed, I wanted to make sure Kentuckians are able to see just how far this opioid manufacturer went to maximize its profits while preying on our loved ones.”

Teva is accused of developing a “research and publication plan” to boost sales to doctors who do not work in cancer treatment, according to Beshear’s release. The goal of the plan was to increase prescriptions for Actiq and Fentora, Beshear alleges.

The FDA met with Teva in 2004 and warned the company that promoting Actiq for “off-label” use was illegal and was a cause for public health concerns, according to the unsealed complaint.

The case is set to be back before Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Lucy VanMeter on Sept. 6 for a motion hour.

The DEA database where the previously redacted information came from tracked about 380 million opioid pill transactions nationwide from 2006 to 2012, according to Tuesday’s news release.

Beshear’s office has also filed a motion to unseal redacted information from the DEA database that was used in a Madison County lawsuit against drug maker Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. That lawsuit, filed by Beshear’s office in July 2018, accuses the St. Louis-based company of misrepresenting the “addictive nature” of their drugs and claiming that their products could be taken in higher doses without warning of greater risks of addiction.