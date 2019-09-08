Two students charged after threats reported against Harlan County school

Two Harlan County High School students are accused of making “nonspecific” threats against the school, according to Kentucky State Police.

The two were charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, according to state police. The investigation began with an anonymous tip by another student.

An off-duty trooper received the complaint about the “nonspecific” threat late Saturday, and state police began investigating and quickly charged the students, according to state police. The investigation is ongoing.

The two students who were charged are juveniles, so their names have not been released.