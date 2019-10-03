Crews fight large fire in Daniel Boone Forest in Kentucky; Red River Gorge affected

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page. U.S. Forest Service

Fire officials in Kentucky say they are battling a 400-acre (162-hectare) blaze in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

News outlets report the fire began several days ago in Pulaski County on forest land west of the Rockcastle River and could take several more days to extinguish.

The Sky Bridge in Red River Gorge has been hit by flames and the surrounding Sky Bridge Arch area was closed, according to the U.S. Forest Service. An escaped campfire was the culprit. The area was expected to be closed into next week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leif Meadows with the U.S. Forest Service says there are potentially 12 structures threatened by the fire, but so far crews have been able to protect them.

Officials say firefighters have been using drones to determine where to safely put fire lines because of the ruggedness of the area.

Meadows said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service posted the following photos on its Facebook page saying they were taken Monday and Tuesday by Bill Ryan and Becky Parsley of the forest service of the forest service.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos of the Kentucky Daniel Boone National Forest fire to its Facebook page.