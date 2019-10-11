Former Estill County judge-executive pleads guilty to stealing from county coffers.

A former Estill County judge-executive pleaded guilty Friday to charges stemming from the theft of $38,000 in state grant money, state officials said.

Wallace Taylor, 57, of Irvine, pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of public trust under $10,000, which is a Class D felony, according to a release from Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office.

Prosecutors say from December 2016 to March 2017 he took more than $38,000 from a state grant that was supposed to be used by the Eastern Kentucky county.

Taylor was indicted by a Frankfort grand jury in September 2018. He served as the county’s top county official for 15 years before announcing his retirement in 2017.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Taylor received a three year sentence that will be probated for five years. He will have to pay $38,850 to Estill County as part of his plea agreement. That money will come from the bail he posted in September after his indictment.

The case was prosecuted by Beshear’s office of special prosecutions.