Let’s fight: Does Louisville have better drivers than Lexington? This ranking says yes.

SHARE COPY LINK

Does Lexington have some of the best drivers in the country?

According to one ranking, it does.

QuoteWizard by Lending Tree analyzed data from millions of our insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 populous cities in the country.

“We evaluated and ranked cities on four factors based on accidents, speeding tickets, DUI’s and other citations,” said Nathan Barber, of QuoteWizard, which aggregates insurance rates to help people buy car insurance.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to that data, Lexington ranked 10th overall. The city with allegedly the best drivers was the Motor City—Detroit. The only caveat to its top spot, is it has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers, according to the QuoteWizard ranking.

But another Kentucky city ranks higher in the company’s ranking.

Louisville was rated number two behind Detroit as one of the best driving cities in America. In fact, according to the QuoteWizard ranking, Louisville has never ranked below 17 in the annual rankings.

Why?

It has a relatively low traffic fatality rate, according to the analysis. Its roads are also in fairly good condition.

The QuoteWizard data also has shows that the most dangerous time to drive in Kentucky.

The commonwealth is one of the most dangerous states for driving in the rain with 67 crashes and 71 fatalities from rain in 2016, according to the analysis.

QuoteWizard ranking of the top 25 best driving cities in America

1. Detroit, Mich.

2. Louisville

3. Chicago, Ill.

4. Miami, Fla.

5, Grand Rapids, Mich.

6. Little Rock, Ark.

7. St. Louis, Mo.

8. New Orleans, La.

9. St. Louis, Mo.

10. Fort Meyers, Fla.