Pendleton County father and two daughters dead after barn fire

SHARE COPY LINK

Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old DeMossville father and his two daughters after a Sunday evening barn fire in Pendleton County.

Kentucky State Police were called to assist with the investigation after multiple emergency departments responded to the barn fire on KY 17 in DeMossville on Sunday night, according to WKYT.

Police identified the man who was killed as Carl Grizovicu. State police said his daughters, ages 9 and 7, were also killed. The names of the two girls were not released Monday.

According to WKYT, a fire official at the scene said the two-story barn was built this summer and had electricity.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Campbell County Fire Investigation team is investigating the cause of the fire.