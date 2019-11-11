‘You don’t have to look far for heroes.’ Kentucky honors service members on Veterans Day

Communities around Kentucky paused Monday to honor veterans of the U.S. military.

“You don’t have to look far for heroes,” Rodney McAninch, principal at Pulaski County High School, said during an event there to honor veterans.

A service club at the school helped arrange the event, which included a performance by the school choir and a slideshow honoring more than 20 veterans who attended, along with family members.

Officials also honored veterans and their families at an event in Lexington hosted by Susan Lamb, a member of the urban-county council.

The event was at Veterans Park and included a performance by the Veteran Park Elementary choir. Cub Scout Pack 226 led the Pledge of Allegiance.

A group of veterans and supporters posed with U. S. Rep. Andy Barr and Mayor Linda Gorton Monday during the annual Veterans Recognition Event at Veterans Park in Lexington. Matt Goins

“I am continually humbled at the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country,” said U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, a Republican from Lexington. “One day is not enough to honor the time our service members have spent away from their families, defending the freedoms we get to enjoy.”

Mayor Linda Gorton said it is important for communities to support veterans.

Gorton said the issue is personal for her. Her husband served in the Army and her son and son-in-law are in the military.

Dale Dodson, a Navy veteran who spoke at the event at Pulaski County High School, said before he left for his time in uniform a friend gave him a Bible verse, Ezekiel 22:30, about God searching for someone to “stand in the gap.”

ROTC cadets at Pulaski County High School in Somerset presented the state and U.S. flags while veterans stood behind them during a service Monday to honor those who have served in the armed forces. Bill Estep bestep@herald-leader.com

That’s what members of the military do in protecting the nation and its people, Dodson said.

“We are called to stand in the gap,” Dodson said.

William Crouch, 70, who said he served in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner, said he appreciated the event in Somerset.

“I love it. Absolutely,” Crouch said. “So many of these guys have never been recognized, let alone welcomed home.