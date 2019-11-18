8 employees sue Lincoln County jailer, accuse him of touching, kissing and harassment

The Lincoln County Jail in Stanford, Ky., photographed Thursday, June 13, 2019. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Multiple women who work at the Lincoln County jail have filed a lawsuit accusing their boss of “sexually hostile” behavior that has grown more aggressive in recent months, according to court records.

The employees, seven women and one man, accuse jailer Robert Wilson of discrimination, sexual harassment and requesting sexual favors, according to court records. Several of the employees wrote in affidavits that Wilson’s worsening behavior has caused them to fear him.

The employees also filed a motion for a restraining order against Wilson, citing potential further harassment and the potential for “physical battery and potential physical harm,” according to court records.

The alleged harassment and discrimination began in May 2015, according to the lawsuit.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

One plaintiff, Brittiany Tillett, wrote in an affidavit that Wilson would repeatedly try to find her when she was in a room alone.

“On one occasion, he found me in the stock room alone and said, ‘Mmm, Mmm, Mmmm, What I would have done to you if I was 20 years younger,’” Tillett wrote. “This was very disturbing to me.”

In a separate incident, Wilson found Tillett in another stock room alone, came inside and locked the door, Tillett wrote. He then stared “creepily” at her until she stared at him with a “menacing look” and he left.

“This was the most frightened I have been while working at the jail,” Tillett wrote.

The female employees accuse Wilson of touching, kissing and hugging them, and making sexual advances and sexually suggestive comments, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also accuses Wilson of receiving and sharing nude pictures of women, including pictures of at least one female employee.

“Jailer Wilson has made me feel uncomfortable by wrapping his arms around me in a tight hug and kissing me on my face,” plaintiff Tiffany Ellis wrote in an affidavit. “He does this every time I walk outside for a break or come into work. This has caused me to work 5 or 6 hours without a break because I did not want to encounter Jailer Wilson.”

The employees also accuse Wilson of basing promotions or preferential treatment on sexual favors, according to the lawsuit.

The male plaintiff, James Gibson, alleges Wilson discriminated against him, denying him a promotion and eventually demoting him because he was a man, according to court records. Wilson gave preferential treatment to a female employee with whom he had a personal relationship, the lawsuit alleges.

The employees who were harassed tried to “politely and privately” ask Wilson to stop inappropriate behaviors, but nothing changed, according to the lawsuit. The employees feared that protesting in a more direct way could lead to retaliation.

Wilson could not be reached for comment.

In addition to Wilson, Lincoln County was named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The county is represented by the Kentucky Association of Counties, and an attorney with the organization will be assigned the case, Lincoln County Attorney Daryl Day said.

Day confirmed Monday that his office was approached by some jail employees concerning Wilson. Because Wilson is a county employee and an elected official, he told the employees that it would be in their best interest to get a private attorney.

Day also said that, as with any lawsuit, the case will have to play out.

“At this point allegations have been made, there’s nothing to say those allegations are true or false,” he said.