Two reportedly found dead after Wolfe County explosion, others injured

Two people were found dead Saturday after an explosion at a home in Wolfe County, according to media reports.

Six people were in the house at the time of the explosion. Four were able to escape, but some had injuries, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The names of the two people killed have not been released, the news station reports.

The explosion happened off Highway 15 in Campton, according to WKYT. Investigators are still working to determine what may have caused the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

