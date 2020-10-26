Poll: Majority of Kentuckians say no-knocks should be banned, excessive force a problem

A Spectrum News 1 and IPSOS poll shows the vast majority of Kentuckians believe no-knock warrants should be banned and police use of excessive force against Black people is a widespread problem.

The poll showed 66 percent agree that no-knock warrants should be outlawed with 44 percent strongly agreeing with a ban. Twenty-two percent of the respondents said they disagreed and 13 percent said they don’t know.

The poll, conducted by the cable news organization and IPSOS, comes after the March police-involved killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville during the execution of a no-knock warrant at her apartment. The city of Louisville banned no-knock warrants in June. Legislation has been filed to ban the practice statewide. Lexington has issued a temporary moratorium on no-knocks but has not outlawed the practice that allows police to enter a home without knocking.

The poll also found 55 percent of Kentuckians agree that police using excessive force against Black people is a widespread problem with 36 percent disagreeing. The remaining 9 percent of respondents were undecided.

The cable news station reported that there is a difference in how black and white people view the issue: 51 percent of white people in Kentucky say excessive force against Black people was a major problem. Meanwhile, 86 percent of Black people polled said it was a major problem.

The poll also found:

56 percent said racism is a significant problem in Kentucky

60 percent disagreed with diverting money from police operations to social service programs

39 percent approved of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of the Taylor case while 38 percent did not

For the poll, 1,001 Kentucky adults were interviewed online between Oct. 7 - 15, according to IPSOS polling data. To find out more about the poll and other results go to Spectrum News 1.