Poll: Majority of Kentuckians say no-knocks should be banned, excessive force a problem
A Spectrum News 1 and IPSOS poll shows the vast majority of Kentuckians believe no-knock warrants should be banned and police use of excessive force against Black people is a widespread problem.
The poll showed 66 percent agree that no-knock warrants should be outlawed with 44 percent strongly agreeing with a ban. Twenty-two percent of the respondents said they disagreed and 13 percent said they don’t know.
The poll, conducted by the cable news organization and IPSOS, comes after the March police-involved killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville during the execution of a no-knock warrant at her apartment. The city of Louisville banned no-knock warrants in June. Legislation has been filed to ban the practice statewide. Lexington has issued a temporary moratorium on no-knocks but has not outlawed the practice that allows police to enter a home without knocking.
The poll also found 55 percent of Kentuckians agree that police using excessive force against Black people is a widespread problem with 36 percent disagreeing. The remaining 9 percent of respondents were undecided.
The cable news station reported that there is a difference in how black and white people view the issue: 51 percent of white people in Kentucky say excessive force against Black people was a major problem. Meanwhile, 86 percent of Black people polled said it was a major problem.
The poll also found:
- 56 percent said racism is a significant problem in Kentucky
- 60 percent disagreed with diverting money from police operations to social service programs
- 39 percent approved of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of the Taylor case while 38 percent did not
For the poll, 1,001 Kentucky adults were interviewed online between Oct. 7 - 15, according to IPSOS polling data. To find out more about the poll and other results go to Spectrum News 1.
