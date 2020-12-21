Abandoned Kentucky: Gas stations, ‘Ghost Ship,’ schools, bridges and more lost to time

A three-span truss bridge that connected Garrard to Boyle County.

An 87-patient bed hospital overlooking downtown Maysville that’s been a hotbed for ghost hunters since it closed in 1983.

And a 186-foot boat, calm amid the decay as it rusts in a tributary off the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky.

Neglected and left to rot, these are some of the forgotten, deserted, old and abandoned sites that dot the landscape throughout Kentucky.

Fisher’s Travel Camp, Scott County

Fisher’s Travel Camp was opened by Tom and Hallie Fisher in 1928 along US 25 in Corinth. The travel camp, which was open 365 days a year, was built before I-75 and was equipped with 31 cabins, a restaurant and a full service gas station. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

A dilapidated Shell gas station sign hangs Sept. 19 above Fisher’s Travel Camp along US 25 in Corinth. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The ‘Ghost Ship’ of Petersburg

The Sachem, also known as the “Ghost Ship” is sitting partially submerged in a shallow tributary off of the Ohio River in Petersburg. The 186-foot boat, originally called the Celt was built in 1901 at the Pusey & Jones shipyard in Wilmington. Del. Over the decades it served as a vessel for the U.S. Navy, a laboratory for Thomas Edison, a racing yacht, a deep sea fishing boat and a New York City sightseeing vessel.

Robert “Butch” Miller purchased the Sachem in 1986 and shortly after, it was used very briefly as a backdrop in singer Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” music video. Miller then sailed it from New York City to his property in Boone County in Northern Kentucky to perform restorations but it was never completed.

Gas station, convenience store and other buildings, McCreary County

An abandoned gas station in McCreary County near Stearns, Aug. 13. Strens is south of Somerset, just north of the Tennessee border. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Empty shelves and trash are strewn Aug. 13 over the floor as tiles as insulation hang down from the ceiling of an abandoned gas station in McCreary County. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Plants have overgrown part of an abandoned gas station and convenience store Aug. 13 outside of Stearns. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Abandoned buildings in a field near Stearns in McCreary County. Stearns is known as an outdoor playground, nestled between the Daniel Boone National Forest and the Big South Fork National Recreation Area. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Farm house, Mason County

A farm house in Mason County, Aug. 3. The county had a population of just over 17,000 according to the 2010 census. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Mason County is located on the Ohio River, in the north eastern part of Kentucky. Maysville is the county seat. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

The Buckeye School, Garrard County

The Buckeye School opened in 1919 and served as a high school until 1964. It later became a middle and elementary school for children living near Lancaster until it closed in 1988.

Dodge truck, Madison County

Weeds grow around a Dodge 300 truck at an abandoned garage July 25 along Red House Road in Richmond. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

A rusty, Dodge 300 truck at a rundown garage in Madison County, Aug. 6. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Hayswood Hospital, Mason County

The Hayswood Hospital in Maysville was a private seminary school until it became a hospital in 1907. The facility, which sits on a hill overlooking downtown, closed in 1983 and it has become an attraction for ghost hunters since. In a 2017 interview with Cincinnati’s WKRC-TV, Maysville Assistant Police Chief Jared Muse said the building is full of asbestos and many of the floors and ceilings are structurally unsound.

Chenault Bridge, Garrard, Boyle County

The abandoned Chenault Bridge used to carry KY Route 34 over the Dix River/Harrington Lake. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Grass sprouts from the deck of the Chenault Bridge Aug. 5. The bridge connected Garrard County to Boyle County. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The 546 foot bridge was built by the Chicago based F.K. Ketler Co. in 1924 and was taken out of service in 2015. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Farmers Bank, Bourbon County

The Farmers Bank in Clintonville in Bourbon County, Aug. 19. The town is unincorporated and the abandoned building sits across the street from a volunteer fire department. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com