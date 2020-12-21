Abandoned Kentucky: Gas stations, ‘Ghost Ship,’ schools, bridges and more lost to time

A three-span truss bridge that connected Garrard to Boyle County.
An 87-patient bed hospital overlooking downtown Maysville that’s been a hotbed for ghost hunters since it closed in 1983.
And a 186-foot boat, calm amid the decay as it rusts in a tributary off the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky.
Neglected and left to rot, these are some of the forgotten, deserted, old and abandoned sites that dot the landscape throughout Kentucky.
Fisher’s Travel Camp, Scott County
The ‘Ghost Ship’ of Petersburg
The Sachem, also known as the “Ghost Ship” is sitting partially submerged in a shallow tributary off of the Ohio River in Petersburg. The 186-foot boat, originally called the Celt was built in 1901 at the Pusey & Jones shipyard in Wilmington. Del. Over the decades it served as a vessel for the U.S. Navy, a laboratory for Thomas Edison, a racing yacht, a deep sea fishing boat and a New York City sightseeing vessel.
Robert “Butch” Miller purchased the Sachem in 1986 and shortly after, it was used very briefly as a backdrop in singer Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” music video. Miller then sailed it from New York City to his property in Boone County in Northern Kentucky to perform restorations but it was never completed.
Gas station, convenience store and other buildings, McCreary County
Farm house, Mason County
The Buckeye School, Garrard County
The Buckeye School opened in 1919 and served as a high school until 1964. It later became a middle and elementary school for children living near Lancaster until it closed in 1988.
Dodge truck, Madison County
Hayswood Hospital, Mason County
The Hayswood Hospital in Maysville was a private seminary school until it became a hospital in 1907. The facility, which sits on a hill overlooking downtown, closed in 1983 and it has become an attraction for ghost hunters since. In a 2017 interview with Cincinnati’s WKRC-TV, Maysville Assistant Police Chief Jared Muse said the building is full of asbestos and many of the floors and ceilings are structurally unsound.
