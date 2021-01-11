‘Lowest form of low’ Kentucky Health Commissioner’s Lexington home vandalized

Gov. Andy Beshear condemned vandals who spray-painted the mailbox of Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack’s Lexington home over the weekend with COVID-19 hoax messages.

“Trying to create fear in his family is the lowest form of low,” Beshear said during a Monday press conference about the state’s rapidly escalating COVID-19 numbers.

Stack has overseen Kentucky’s fight against the virus since March, often appearing alongside Beshear during his afternoon press conference to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, which first reported the vandalism, state officials said the words “COVID is PCR fraud” were spray painted on the mailbox. PCR is the name of the test given to detect COVID-19.

“Lexington Police took a report Sunday for graffiti spray painted on Dr. Stack’s mailbox. The message was COVID-related,” said Brenna Angel, a spokeswoman for the police department.

“We have no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or to submit a tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers,” Angel said.

This is not the first time that vandals have used graffiti to push false claims that COVID-19 is a fraud or to target health department buildings or staff.

In early December, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Urgent Treatment Clinic, which also provide COVID-19 testing, were vandalized. “COVID-19 is an inside job” was spray-painted on a wall of the Urgent Treatment Clinic on Nicholasville Road.

Vandals also struck a Lexington Walgreens testing site in September, spray-painting similar language that was found on Stack’s mailbox.

““PCR Tests Fake,” and “ False positives” were spray-painted in red on the Walgreen’s testing site off of Winchester Road.