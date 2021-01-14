‘So much pain.’ Legal community reels after 4 KY lawyers die by suicide since Christmas.

The Kentucky legal community is reeling and grappling with next steps after a spate of recent suicides.

Four lawyers — three who practiced in Lexington and one from Paintsville — have killed themselves since Christmas, confirmed John Meyers, executive director of the Kentucky Bar Association.

The suicides have prompted many to encourage colleagues to seek help if they need it and renewed calls for more continuing education about suicide, mental health, substance abuse and depression for the legal community.

“It’s certainly a tragic situation, and we don’t know what precipitated someone deciding that there’s absolutely no way out of their problems other than suicide,” said Meyers. “Depression is more prevalent in our profession than in the general population. That’s a big concern of ours.”

Meyers said the Kentucky Bar Association board of governors is meeting Friday and will talk about what additional resources “we can bring to the table to try to help this problem.”

‘A remarkable, charismatic person’

Lexington attorney Lisa Circeo said that her law partner Corey Fannin died by suicide on Christmas Day.

“He spent his career helping others,” Circeo said. “We can honor his life by helping prevent this in any way. Clearly we can and have to do more. Every profession and part of society is touched by suicide, but given the past weeks in Kentucky, the legal community really needs to take steps to try to protect their own. “

A message on the Circeo Fannin firm’s website said, “we have tragically lost a truly remarkable, charismatic and kind person way too soon. He was a dedicated father, husband, friend and a brilliant lawyer.”

“He was a trusted partner, confidant and friend who made us laugh until we cried on a daily basis. To say he will be missed is not enough. The loss of such a young, dynamic and accomplished lawyer is impossible to put into words,” the message said. “There was no one quite like Corey, and those of us who knew him well are so fortunate. He made an impact on everyone he met and lived a purposeful life dedicated to serving others.”

Lawyer wellness will be a key platform for the Kentucky Bar Association this year, according to Meyers.

“This year, like everybody else, lawyers have been facing unusual challenges. You’ve got not only COVID, all of the health risks that that brings ... businesses have been shut down, incomes have been reduced, you got turmoil in social situations,” Meyers said. “Holidays are a high risk time for people who may have emotional struggles.”

Said Lexington attorney Michael J. Cox: “I have unfortunately known several lawyers and others over my 32-year legal career who have attempted to take, or have taken, their own lives. It is absolutely devastating. There is so much pain to go around for everyone. “

In a series of social media posts on Wednesday, the Louisville Bar Association, one of the largest local bar association in the state, urged lawyers who may feel overwhelmed to get help.

“We recognize that the inherent stress and pressure in the legal profession can be compounded by national events. If you are struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts, and/or substance abuse, we encourage you to reach out confidentially to the Kentucky Lawyers Assistance Program (https://kylap.org) at 502-226-9373 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org) at 1-800-273-8255,” the bar association said in several posts on Twitter.

Lawyers more likely to have depression than non-lawyers

Lawyers are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from depression than non-lawyers, according to the American Psychological Association. Substance abuse rates for lawyers are also much higher than non-lawyers, multiple studies have shown.

This is not the first time Kentucky’s legal profession has had a cluster of suicides.

In 2014, CNN reported 15 Kentucky lawyers had committed suicide since 2010.

But there is help specifically for lawyers who are struggling with depression and other mental health issues.

The Kentucky Bar Association’s Kentucky Lawyer Assistance program is a robust service that can connect lawyers to the help they need.

Prior to 2003, the Kentucky Bar Association had a program called Lawyers helping Lawyers in which attorneys helped each other with problems such as alcohol and drug abuse, said Meyers.

Now the statewide Kentucky Lawyer Assistance program is a more organized and rule-based approach to helping with emotional issues. A help line is available 24 hours a day for the confidential program, Meyers said.

Cox said the Kentucky Lawyer Assistance program actively seeks out attorneys who need help with impairment and mental health issues and provides them the counseling and resources to deal with their issues.

“KyLAP’s director, Yvette Hourigan, has done an outstanding job for many years of seeking out and providing help to Kentucky attorneys who need it, and she frequently lectures among the bar associations, both in Kentucky and nationally, on these important issues and about ‘mindfulness” initiatives. She has also taken to lecturing both lawyers and law students as to depression and suicide prevention,” said Cox.

But not all lawyers know about the lawyer assistance program.

A proposal for more training on mental health

Wilson Greene, a Louisville lawyer, has proposed the state add an hour of continuing legal education for practicing lawyers focusing on mental health, substance abuse, depression and stress management. That way all lawyers will know about the Kentucky Lawyer Assistance and other programs that can help lawyers who are struggling. Continued training will also help destigmatize all issues related to mental health, Greene said.

Ohio and South Carolina have similar continuing legal education requirements focusing on mental health, Greene said.

Greene’s proposal would require the training every two years.

A committee of the Kentucky Bar Association that oversees continuing legal education may begin discussions on Greene’s proposal at a meeting Thursday. Greene’s proposal is based on South Carolina’s, which is where he started practicing law. The training there was tremendously helpful, he said.

Greene sent his proposal to the continuing legal education committee in early January shortly after hearing about Fannin’s death. He was dismayed when more suicides followed.

Greene said continuing education that focuses on stresses directly related to the profession is just a first step.

“It’s not going to change what’s happened,” Greene said. “This is a problem that lawyers have known about for a while. Because of the stresses, lawyers are more prone to suicide and substance abuse.”

Greene and other lawyers said many are afraid to get help or go into treatment out of fear referrals from other lawyers will dry up or stop.

Lawyers are also problem solvers and fixers.

“You are trying to help everyone else and then you spread yourself too thin,” Greene said. “It’s an unfortunate cycle that can occur.”

The legal profession is also adversarial. That sets up a win/loss situation.

“There is a winner or a loser. Your clients are looking for positive outcomes and sometimes that doesn’t occur,” Greene said. “That’s unfortunately a reality of the practice of law. But that drains you and and can pull you down.”

Greene said it’s these types of mental health issues that are specific to the practice of law that needs to be discussed more.

“I don’t expect this to be a saving grace,” Greene said of his proposal.“But it’s one small step forward.”