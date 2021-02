Read Next

A majority of Kentuckians do not support convicting former President Donald Trump of “incitement of insurrection” in the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial, according to a new poll.

The survey of 625 registered voters in Kentucky, conducted by Mason Dixon polling by phone, found that 51 percent of Kentuckians opposed convicting Trump, 41 percent supported conviction and 8 percent were undecided. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent and was conducted between February 1 and February 4.