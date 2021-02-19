State
Many still without power in Jackson County as emergency crews continue to clear roads
Emergency management crews with the Bluegrass Emergency Response Team (BERT) gathered at the Sandgap Elementary school Friday morning after being called in by the Jackson County EMS to help with clean up from last week’s winter storm that wiped out power for many residents of the area.
According to Jackson County Emergency Management and CSEPP Director Jamie Strong, around 25 percent of the county is still without power. That is down from a peak of 76 percent that had no power, but challenges still remain, like residents on smaller roads in the northern section of the Kentucky county.
“It’s a lot better now than it was a couple days ago, but power crews have not gotten back there yet (to the smaller roads) so that is our big concern,” Strong said.
EMS from Jackson County and BERT performed welfare checks on residents who lost power and made sure everyone had food, water and heat.
“Today we have about 40 members here, they are here to do debris removal, tree removal from roadways that have not been accessed,” BERT spokesperson Dustin Heiser said.
“Everybody has been pushed to their limit and everyone is tired, its good to have a fresh crew in here,” Jackson County Emergency Management and CSEPP Director Jamie Strong said about the help from BERT crews.
