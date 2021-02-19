Many still without power in Jackson County as emergency crews continue to clear roads

Emergency management crews with the Bluegrass Emergency Response Team (BERT) gathered at the Sandgap Elementary school Friday morning after being called in by the Jackson County EMS to help with clean up from last week’s winter storm that wiped out power for many residents of the area.

According to Jackson County Emergency Management and CSEPP Director Jamie Strong, around 25 percent of the county is still without power. That is down from a peak of 76 percent that had no power, but challenges still remain, like residents on smaller roads in the northern section of the Kentucky county.

“It’s a lot better now than it was a couple days ago, but power crews have not gotten back there yet (to the smaller roads) so that is our big concern,” Strong said.

EMS from Jackson County and BERT performed welfare checks on residents who lost power and made sure everyone had food, water and heat.

Broken power lines can be seen through the north end of Jackson County outside of Sandgap Ky., Friday, February 19, 2021. Jackson County Emergency Management responders and members of BERT (Bluegrass Emergency Response Team) came from five surrounding counties to assist in cleaning the roads and checking on residents stranded without power. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

Sandgap is covered in snow and ice after a winter storm swept through earlier in the week leaving many residents without power in Jackson County, Ky., Friday, February 19, 2021. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

“Today we have about 40 members here, they are here to do debris removal, tree removal from roadways that have not been accessed,” BERT spokesperson Dustin Heiser said.

“Everybody has been pushed to their limit and everyone is tired, its good to have a fresh crew in here,” Jackson County Emergency Management and CSEPP Director Jamie Strong said about the help from BERT crews.