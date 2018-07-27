Large Kentucky furniture store fire destroys much of the business

At least 75 percent of a Garrard County business was destroyed when it was engulfed in flames Friday morning, the owner told WKYT.
The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at Rocky Top Log Furniture & Railing on Lexington Road in Lancaster.
A video shared on Facebook by Robert Matheny, the store’s owner, shows fire department crews battling the fire that permeated the sky with smoke.
Matheny told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that there is extensive damage to the whole facility.
A dust collector was responsible for the fire, the owner told LEX 18. All of the employees made it out of the building safe, LEX 18 reported.
The fire has closed U.S. 150 at Ky. 753.
