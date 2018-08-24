Anthem insurance now covering cost of emergency medical flights in Kentucky.

Anthem health insurance is now covering the cost of emergency medical flights in five states, including Kentucky.
The agreement also includes Anthem plan holders in Missouri, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin and could alleviate costs upwards of $30,000 for medical flights.
Anthem collaborated with Air Methods’ emergency medical services for the new plan, which went into effect Aug. 15.
“When our consumers and their families face a critical medical emergency that requires air transportation, we know that every moment counts, and easing the worries of a financial burden is key to helping them focus on their immediate health,” Colin Drozdowski, Anthem’s Senior Vice President of Provider Solutions said in a statement.
Air Methods operates 26 air medical bases in the five states in the agreement, it stated.
Anthem has also partnered with O’Fallon, Missouri-based Air Evac Lifeteam for its customers in Missouri and Kentucky, effective July 1, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A 2016 WKYT investigative story claimed an average Air Evac flight was around $32,000.
“14 or 15 percent of our flights, when we accept the call, we accept it not knowing whether the person has the ability to pay or not,” Air Evac Program Director Donald Hare said in 2016 to WKYT. “And about 14 to 16 percent of our flights are people with no insurance whatsoever and don’t have the ability to pay for that flight.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Comments