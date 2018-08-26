Chris Bailey’s forecast: Toasty temps and a few storms for the week ahead

Steamy air is surging back into the region today, bringing some scattered storms into town. The steamy and stormy aspect of the pattern will be with us for the week ahead, with a chance for it to linger into the big Labor Day Weekend.
Temps today are generally in the mid and upper 80s for most of the region, with a 90 in the west. Heat index values will be a few degrees toastier than that. We will also be watching for a storm or two to go up.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
