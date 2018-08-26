WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

Kentucky

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Toasty temps and a few storms for the week ahead

August 26, 2018 05:44 AM

Steamy air is surging back into the region today, bringing some scattered storms into town. The steamy and stormy aspect of the pattern will be with us for the week ahead, with a chance for it to linger into the big Labor Day Weekend.

Temps today are generally in the mid and upper 80s for most of the region, with a 90 in the west. Heat index values will be a few degrees toastier than that. We will also be watching for a storm or two to go up.

