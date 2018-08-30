Chris Bailey’s forecast: Scattered storms and steamy temps continue

We are just about to close the books on an incredibly wet August, and we are doing so with more rounds of showers and storms going up. These boomers will likely hang around, in scattered fashion, through the big Labor Day Weekend.
Today finds a cold front working slowly across the state. Scattered showers and storms are along and ahead of this front, bringing the best chance for rain to the south and east. Watch for some tropical downpours that can cause quick rises on creeks and streams.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
