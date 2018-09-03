Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking tropical temps and tropical action

Our long holiday weekend has been a steamy and a stormy one, with more of the same likely out there today. This tropical feeling air mass is going to hold all week long as we watch a tropical system develop in the Gulf. That may impact our weather by the weekend.
Let’s begin with your holiday and roll forward. Highs today are in the upper 80s and low 90s with humidity levels making it feel hotter than that. Just like the past several days, scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening.
