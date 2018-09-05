Chris Bailey’s forecast: Moisture from Gordon heading toward Kentucky

Our tropical feeling atmosphere is about to go full blown tropics with moisture from Gordon on the way to the region. This means we will need to be on guard for rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms through the upcoming weekend.
The setup ahead of Gordon will bring a front into Kentucky and slow it down over the next few days. That stationary front will have a lot of tropical moisture to work with, giving us rounds of very heavy rains. Watch for local high water issues from later Wednesday through Friday.
