Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking tropical rains across the region

The remnants of Gordon continue to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms to our part of the world. Low pressure, formerly known as Gordon, is combining with a cold front to produce some big time rain totals in parts of Kentucky, leading to high water issues.
The showers and storms today come at us in waves. Each wave will have torrential rains and could even produce local high wind gusts. The main issue comes from the heavy rains, so keep a close eye on area creeks and streams.
