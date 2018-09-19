Chris Bailey’s forecast: Steamy temps and then storms return

Steamy temperatures continue to be with us across central and eastern Kentucky. This warm and humid air will soon give way to rounds of storms by the upcoming weekend.
Temps today are generally in the middle 80s for much of central and eastern Kentucky. This same air mass will be around into Thursday. Isolated showers and storms may blow up during the afternoon hours.
A cold front nears the state later Friday with showers and storms on the increase. Those showers and storms can put down some pretty good rains as they roll through.
