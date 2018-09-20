Chris Bailey’s forecast: All eyes on the weekend

Summer sizzle continues across central and eastern Kentucky today, but it’s all eyes on the weekend. That’s when showers and storms kick in and try to hang around a while. As a matter of fact, things may get super soggy over the next week, before some serious fall chill arrives.
Let us start with today and roll forward. Temps are steamy with the upper 80s likely, with a heat index a little steamier than that. Isolated showers and storms may also fire back up.
