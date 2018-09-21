Bees swarm after crash shuts down Interstate 75 in Laurel County

A commercial vehicle hauling a load of honeybees crashed, causing southbound Interstate 75 to be shut down in Laurel County Friday night.
The Laurel County Fire Department said at 8:24 p.m. that I-75 would be closed for two hours or more because of the collision. The interstate is shut down at Exit 49.
“Currently working on clearing the vehicle in an attempt to reload the beehives on another truck,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.
WKYT-TV reported that a company from Wisconsin was transporting the bees and that there was reportedly “a large amount of bees along the highway.”
A video taken by a passerby showed the load of hives on a flatbed trailer with bees swarming around it.
