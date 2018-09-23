Chris Bailey’s forecast: Flash flood watch for much of central, eastern Kentucky

We are dealing with rounds of showers and storms rolling across our part of the world. This action is going to increase over the next few days, bringing a high water threat.
That threat is already underway, with much of central and eastern Kentucky under a Flash Flood Watch.
Today’s showers and storms from a stalled front across the Tennessee Valley. Deep moisture is streaming over this front and into Kentucky. This brings the potential for heavy rains and a local high water threat.
Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather
