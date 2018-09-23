WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

Kentucky

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Flash flood watch for much of central, eastern Kentucky

September 23, 2018 06:00 AM

We are dealing with rounds of showers and storms rolling across our part of the world. This action is going to increase over the next few days, bringing a high water threat.

That threat is already underway, with much of central and eastern Kentucky under a Flash Flood Watch.

Today’s showers and storms from a stalled front across the Tennessee Valley. Deep moisture is streaming over this front and into Kentucky. This brings the potential for heavy rains and a local high water threat.

