Chris Bailey’s forecast: Flood threat continues

Good Monday, everyone. Significant flooding hit parts of the region on Sunday, with the potential for more over the next few days. Rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms will continue to move in through the middle of the week.
A Flash Flood Watch is out for much of Kentucky through Wednesday. Rounds of showers and storms continue today, likely leading to more flooding issues developing.
These waves of showers and thunderstorms are going to keep coming at us through the middle of the week. The models show some very hefty rain totals, but my fear is they are underestimating the numbers.
