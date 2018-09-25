Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking flooding and severe storms threat

It’s another very active weather day taking shape across central and eastern Kentucky. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to cause flooding issues, and now we watch for the potential for a few severe storms.
Many areas in our region have been impacted by high water over the next few days, and our ground just can’t hold another drop. Unfortunately, heavy rains will fall across the region again today. Here’s a look at the current warnings across the region.
