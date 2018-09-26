Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking strong storms and a cold front

We have a cold front slowly working across the state today and it’s bringing strong storms and heavy rain with it. This front will also bring some drier and cooler air in for the next few days, but there is some indication it stalls a little too close for comfort.
The showers and storms today could be strong or locally severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main players with any strong storm action. These storms will also produce torrential rains that can cause additional flooding and flash flooding.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
