Cincinnati looks to sell historic showboat, citing upkeep

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2011, file photo, the Showboat Majestic is docked at the Public landing in Cincinnati as fog rolls off the Ohio River. The city of Cincinnati’s parks department said the cost to maintain the 95-year-old riverboat is too high, at some $100,000 a year. The Enquirer reports the city plans to list the riverboat on an online government surplus auction site. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Carrie Cochran