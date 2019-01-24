State police have new substance abuse education exhibit

Kentucky State Police say its new mobile substance abuse education exhibit is ready to be displayed.
The 30-foot trailer features video messages about meth, heroin, marijuana, alcohol and tobacco in an effort to inform the public about the effects of substance abuse. The videos include before-and-after images of meth users as they tell their real-life story.
Police Operations Division Director Lt. Col. Jeremy Slinker says education is a crucial part of mitigating the drug epidemic.
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy funded the $92,000 exhibit, which was designed and built by DCX Displays in Louisville.
Police say the mobile unit is ready for use by schools, clubs, civic organizations, businesses, churches, local governments and communities throughout the state.
