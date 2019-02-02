Boy and dog killed in house fire ‘went to be with Jesus together’

The 12-year-old boy who died in a tragic house fire in Science Hill on Wednesday has been identified as Hunter Ray Denney-Wesley.
According to his obituary, he “and his dog Pugley ... went to be with Jesus together.”
The fire is believed to have started with a heat lamp on the back porch used to keep pets warm; several dogs and cats were either killed in the fire or were missing afterward. The state fire marshal is investigating.
The fire broke out about 4 a.m. at their home on Keeney Road, east of Science Hill, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. According to the Pulaski County coroner, parents Tyrone and Ashley Wesley and sister Tylee, 5, got out safely. Ashley Wesley was treated for smoke inhalation, according to WTVQ.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hunter reportedly went back inside to his dog and could not escape, according to WLEX.
Called “Hunter Bug” by his extended family, according to the obituary from Morris & Hislope Funeral Home, Hunter was a sixth-grader at Science Hill Independent who “loved his dog Pugley, playing his favorite video game Fortnite ... and loved picking on his little sister, Tylee, and his cousin, Logan.”
Funeral for Hunter will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Morris & Hislope; visitation will be 4 p.m Wednesday. Donations to the family may be made to the Hunter Ray Denney-Wesley Memorial Fund care of the funeral home.
Comments