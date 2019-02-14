AP names Izaguirre new statehouse reporter in West Virginia

In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Anthony Izaguirre poses at AP headquarters in New York. Izaguirre, an award-winning journalist who has worked for The Associated Press in three states, has been named the AP's statehouse correspondent in Charleston, W.Va. The appointment was announced Thursday, Feb 14, 2019, by Ravi Nessman, AP's news director for the U.S. South, and Scott Stroud, news editor for Appalachia. Peter Morgan AP Photo