Congress approves major public lands, conservation bill

In this May 24, 2018, file photo, the home of civil rights leaders Medgar and Myrlie Evers, in Jackson, Miss. A wide-ranging bill that revives a popular conservation program, adds 1.3 million acres of new wilderness, expands several national parks and creates five new national monuments has won congressional approval. The three park service monuments are the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument in Mississippi and the Mill Springs and Camp Nelson national monuments in Kentucky. The Evers site marks the home of the slain civil rights leader, Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo