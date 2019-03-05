Wheeler wins eastern Kentucky state Senate special election

Republican Phillip Wheeler has defeated Democrat Darrell Pugh in a special election to fill an eastern Kentucky state Senate seat.
WYMT-TV reports Wheeler finished with 6,188 votes in unofficial results Tuesday, and Pugh had 5,647.
The 31st District includes Pike, Martin, Lawrence, Elliott and Morgan counties.
Republicans picked up a seat with the win. Wheeler will succeed Democrat Ray Jones, who won a campaign for Pike County judge-executive in November.
