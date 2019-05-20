Kentucky
‘It’s gone.’ Parts of Conley Bottom Resort on Lake Cumberland catches fire
Conley Bottom Resort engulfed in flames
Crews battled a major fire Monday morning at Conley Bottom Resort on Lake Cumberland, according to media reports.
The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. Monday, according to WKYM. The main dock and the Lighthouse Cafe appear to be a total loss, the radio station reported.
Three buildings were fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, according to WKYT.
“It’s gone,” said Brian Phelps, who took video showing the heavy flames at the marina.
LEX 18’s Claire Kopsky reported the fire started in the marina’s restaurant. Main damage was constrained to fewer than 10 boats, she said.
The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.
Conley Bottom Resort describes itself as Lake Cumberland’s family fun destination, according to its website. It offers houseboat rentals, waterfront lodging and has a campground.
This story will be updated.
Comments